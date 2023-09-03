L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,866. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

