L2 Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $146.75. 566,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,308 shares of company stock worth $1,672,109. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

