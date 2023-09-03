2,646 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.0 %

KLA stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.02. The stock had a trading volume of 657,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.50 and a 200 day moving average of $430.63.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.