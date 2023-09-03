L2 Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

