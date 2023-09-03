35,189 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.29. 1,462,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.