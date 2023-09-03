Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises 1.0% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,377. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

