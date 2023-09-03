L2 Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 1.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,215 shares of company stock worth $2,961,596 over the last 90 days. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $30.27. 1,770,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,519. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 186.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

