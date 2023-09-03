Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lifted by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.7% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,937. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

