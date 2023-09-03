Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,853,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,791. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

