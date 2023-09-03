Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $36,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. 7,094,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,571,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $483.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

