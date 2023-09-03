Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Reduced by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,659. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

