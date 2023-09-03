CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 90.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,659,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,000 after acquiring an additional 787,906 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $161.23. 4,232,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,486. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $195.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.05, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.86.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.51.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

