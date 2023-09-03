Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. 2,787,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,736. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

