Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hexcel by 1,177.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HXL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 345,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,662. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.