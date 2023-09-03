STP One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $84.20 million and $1.75 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,903.34 or 1.00097883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04298919 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,896,375.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.