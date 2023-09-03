Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 980,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,948,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

BALL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. 1,097,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

