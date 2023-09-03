PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and $615,334.38 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

