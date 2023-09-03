Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $298.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

