Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

