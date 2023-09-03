IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.33. The company had a trading volume of 682,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,288. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average is $207.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

