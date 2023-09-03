L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $177.26. The company had a trading volume of 919,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

