118,198 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.95. 3,640,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
