118,198 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.95. 3,640,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.