Penn Capital Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1,725.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954,781 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 4.9% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $44,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

