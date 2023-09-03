Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 12,635 IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $55.76. 429,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.18. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $70.78.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

