Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 325 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

