Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.31. 2,670,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

