Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

