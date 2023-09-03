Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 15,320 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IGSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,458. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
