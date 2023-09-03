Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,852. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.47.
About iShares National Muni Bond ETF
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares National Muni Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.