iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Trimmed by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $105.20. 1,697,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $112.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

