Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,970,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $454.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

