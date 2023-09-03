Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 29,350 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. 310,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,519. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

