Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 345,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,993. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.00.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

