Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,649. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $92.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

