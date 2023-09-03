Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.78. 143,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

