Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $629,742,000 after buying an additional 77,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.9 %

Autodesk stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,130. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.92 and a 200 day moving average of $204.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

