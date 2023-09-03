Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $629,742,000 after buying an additional 77,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Down 0.9 %
Autodesk stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,130. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.92 and a 200 day moving average of $204.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.