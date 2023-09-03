Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 496,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

