Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.39. 1,595,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

