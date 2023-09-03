Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $20.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,510. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

