Beaconlight Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Vistra accounts for about 0.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $32,716,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $25,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.