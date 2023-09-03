Beaconlight Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Integer comprises approximately 2.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Trading Down 0.4 %

Integer stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. 190,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.