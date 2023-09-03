ESL Trust Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $71.49. 17,069,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,139,318. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

