Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys 88,972 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 368.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up about 3.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 74.4% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 131,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 30.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 928,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. 379,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.