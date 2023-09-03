Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is Beaconlight Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,940 shares during the quarter. Constellium comprises about 7.5% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Constellium worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 8,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.10. 445,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.85. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Report on CSTM

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.