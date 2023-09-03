Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,685 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 3.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,748,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 719.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,482 shares of company stock valued at $23,537,824 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PINS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $27.65. 4,603,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,342,607. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

