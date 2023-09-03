SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Western Asset Management Company LLC

Western Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.5% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 1,255,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.