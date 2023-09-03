Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,910 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up about 6.7% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CVE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

CVE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,240,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

