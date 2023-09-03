Compound (COMP) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Compound has a total market cap of $315.80 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $40.41 or 0.00155856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,815,298 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,815,289.72686838 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.44644515 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $20,829,734.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

