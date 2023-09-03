Beaconlight Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,961 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises approximately 5.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vicor by 298.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 821,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after buying an additional 615,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vicor by 70.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 131,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,991 shares of company stock worth $875,527. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. 263,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,015. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

