Beaconlight Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,961 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises approximately 5.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vicor by 298.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 821,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after buying an additional 615,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vicor by 70.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 131,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,991 shares of company stock worth $875,527. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor
Vicor Stock Performance
VICR traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. 263,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,015. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.
Vicor Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicor
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.