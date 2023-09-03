ESL Trust Services LLC Acquires 2,986 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

MNA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $481.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

